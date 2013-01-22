Welcome To Connemara Community Radio
Have a Happy 2017
Welcome to the home of One of Ireland’s Oldest Community
Radio Station broadcasting to Connemara & the World from the studios in Letterfrack & Inishbofin since 1995.
Possibly the most interesting radio station you
will ever tune into. Find out more about our programming, our plans and
our aims.
It’s also where you can listen to Connemara Community Radio on-line or download our podcasts.
If you have news or a story you think would be of
interest to us here in Connemara, please let us know. Missing home?,
Why not send Christmas greetings to friends & family.
Chistmas & National School Programmes Page
Christmas programmes & programmes recorded in the national schools will available to listen to & download.
Christmas Programmes Downloads Page
Connemara Community Radio polo shirts & T-shirts
Connemara Community Radio polo shirts & T-shirts. Available to buy in all sizes
Shop page for our Polo & T-shirts.
Annual Short Story Competition 2016
Congratulations to the large number of entries on our 5th year of
running this short story competition on the West Wind Blows programme on
Connemara Community Radio.
The stories were judged by Vinny Byrne
from Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway.
1st was Rory Duffy.
2nd was Kevin Carmody.
3rd was Ann Marie Coen.
Special thanks to the Sponsors for the
prizes and Clifden Bookshop Certificates and prizes will be presented to
all of the winners.
The winning stories will be broadcast on the West Wind Blows in January
2017.
Leaving Certificate Higher Level English Syllabus
The West Wind Blows Education Programme series is now available to download & listen to.
Visit our new page on Where To Shop & Eat this in Connemara & Beyond
‘Come By The Hills’ CD available to buy
A double CD ‘Come By The Hills’ featuring some the best of Connemara talent is available to buy.
Artists include Fiachra O’Regan, Liz & Yvonne Kane, Mirella Murray of Cherish the Ladies, Marie Walsh & John Gerard Walsh, Michael Heanue, Tommy Kenny from Clifden, Barbara Burke from Carna, Annabella Lydon from Letterfrack.
Available to buy in local shops or from the link below.
RTE Radio 1 piece about Connemara Community Radio
Connemara Community Radio was featured on the ‘Today With Sean O Rourke’ on RTE Radio 1.
Right click Here than ‘save link as’ to download this audio File.
Guth an Phobail TG4 Clip
Connemara Community Radio were featured on Guth an Phobail on TG4 regarding the launch of the Connemara Community Radio CD called Come by the Hills. In Irish
Right click Here than ‘save link as’ to download this
Video.
Short Film Shot in 2007
This is a 16 minute video shot in late 2007 about
the radio station & the station volunteers. Made with the help of the Galway Film
Centre.
Right click Here than ‘save link as’ to download this
Video.