Welcome To Connemara Community Radio

Welcome to the home of One of Ireland’s Oldest Community

Radio Station broadcasting to Connemara & the World from the studios in Letterfrack & Inishbofin since 1995.

Possibly the most interesting radio station you

will ever tune into. Find out more about our programming, our plans and

our aims.

Connemara Community Radio on-line or download our podcasts.

If you have news or a story you think would be of

interest to us here in Connemara, please let us know. Missing home?,

Why not send greetings to friends & family.

Annual Short Story Competition 2016

Congratulations to the large number of entries on our 5th year of

running this short story competition on the West Wind Blows programme on

Connemara Community Radio.

The stories were judged by Vinny Browne from Charlie Byrnes Bookshop in Galway.

1st was Rory Duffy.

2nd was Kevin Carmody.

3rd was Ann Marie Coen.

Special thanks to the Sponsors for the

prizes and Clifden Bookshop Certificates and prizes will be presented to

all of the winners.

The winning stories will be broadcast on the West Wind Blows in January

2017.

Leaving Certificate Higher Level English Syllabus

The West Wind Blows Education Programme series is now available to download & listen to.

Education Programmes

‘Come By The Hills’ CD available to buy

A double CD ‘Come By The Hills’ featuring some the best of Connemara talent is available to buy.

Artists include Fiachra O’Regan, Liz & Yvonne Kane, Mirella Murray of Cherish the Ladies, Marie Walsh & John Gerard Walsh, Michael Heanue, Tommy Kenny from Clifden, Barbara Burke from Carna, Annabella Lydon from Letterfrack.

Available to buy in local shops or from the link below.

Come By The Hills CD

RTE Radio 1 piece about Connemara Community Radio

Connemara Community Radio was featured on the ‘Today With Sean O Rourke’ on RTE Radio 1.

Guth an Phobail TG4 Clip

Connemara Community Radio were featured on Guth an Phobail on TG4 regarding the launch of the Connemara Community Radio CD called Come by the Hills. In Irish

Short Film Shot in 2007

This is a 16 minute video shot in late 2007 about

the radio station & the station volunteers. Made with the help of the Galway Film

Centre.

